Keke Wyatt Expecting Baby #11

Singer Keke Wyatt, 39 has a bun in the oven!

Wyatt is pregnant with her 11th child, making the big announcement on Instagram.

Over the weekend, she wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring, and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus one’ to the Wyatt Bunch! Trusting God. #BabyDarring.”

Along with the announcement, Wyatt included photos of her family wearing shirts like “Big Brother” and “Big Sister.”

Referencing her stepdaughter Kayla Ford, she added, “Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!”

In another Instagram post, Keke bared her growing baby bump while wearing a red dress and used hashtags like #Baby11.

This will be Keke’s second child with Zackariah.

The news comes just over a year after she gave birth to their baby boy. She told her Instagram followers, “My husband, Zackariah, and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring. He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood.”

Keke has three children, Keyver, Rahjah and Ke’Tarah, with ex Rahmat Morton, and four kids, Ke’Mar, Wyatt, Ke’Yoshi and Kendall, with Michael Ford. She suffered a stillbirth at the end of her marriage to Morton.

Keke and Zackariah tied the knot in 2018, a year after she called it quits with Ford.

A few years ago, Keke opened up about balancing work and family. She told Christian Post, “I think I have an anointing on motherhood. I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it's a gift of mine. That's one of my many gifts [and] talents. It can be difficult, but when you love something and are passionate about it, it's not really that hard."