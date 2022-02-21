Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Undergoing IVF Treatments

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend could be expanding their family in the future.

Teigen revealed she is undergoing IVF treatments again, more than a year after the couple suffered a tragic pregnancy loss with their son Jack.

After posting a photo of IVF injectables on her Instagram Stories with the message “Here we go again,” she shared a lengthy Instagram message with her fans.

Teigen wrote, “hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She went on, “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

The model also offered some advice, “Please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”

Chrissy and John used IVF to have their daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, but had conceived Jack naturally.

Teigen was hospitalized in September 2020 with pregnancy complications, and later revealed the pregnancy loss.

At the time, she shared heartbreaking photos of the couple at the hospital and wrote, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She went on, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Chrissy wrote to her son, “To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Reflecting on grief, she shared, “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

After leaving the hospital, Teigen tweeted, "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."

In October, Chrissy told the Scary Mommy website that the family honors Jack by traveling with his ashes and Luna and Miles like to get involved.