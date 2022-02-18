Niall Horan Falls ‘Extremely Ill’ on L.A. Flight to U.K.

Poor Niall Horan is recovering after falling “extremely ill” on a British Airways flight Thursday.

The One Direction star was flying from L.A. to London when he got sick. A source tells DailyMail.com he was so ill he started throwing up.

After the incident, Niall tweeted, “Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me.”

thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 17, 2022 @NiallOfficial

The airline responded, “Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them.”

The DailyMail.com source explained, “He seemed fine when boarding and early on in the flight, but later on had wet, cold towels around his head and neck. On final descent he was vomiting quite violently.”

The source went on, “The crew were indeed superb, could not have done any more for him, and called ahead for BA Special Services to meet him on the plane and escort him through the border and to baggage reclaim.”

The person even went so far as to ask for an autograph after the incident, saying, “He actually very kindly signed an autograph for me to give to a friend whilst we were waiting for our bags, and could not have been more polite and welcoming. He seemed a little bit better at baggage reclaim.”

Lookin forward to seeing this fella again this evening (& Ryan too of course) 🥰



👋🏼 @NiallOfficial pic.twitter.com/eP0BxtsmTB — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 18, 2022 @RTELateLateShow

Niall was reportedly heading to the UK for RTE’s “Late Late Show,” and the show tweeted Friday morning promoting him as a guest. The post included a photo of Horan and said, “Lookin forward to seeing this fella again this evening.” Some reports indicate the appearance could be virtual.

