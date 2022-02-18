Adriana Lima Expecting Baby #3

Model Adriana Lima, 40, has another baby on the way!

On Friday, Lima made the announcement on TikTok, her first video on the social media website.

In the clip, Lima got “payback” from her movie producer boyfriend Andre Lemmers, who often does sneak attacks.

Along with posting a series of clips showing Lemmers scaring Lima in places like their bathroom, museum, and a garden, she showed a video of Lemmers waking up with her handing him the positive pregnancy test. Lemmers appeared to be shocked by the news.

The TikTok ends with a sonogram and Lima revealed that she is due in the fall.

This will be their first child together.

Days before breaking the news on her pregnancy, Adriana paid tribute to Andre on Instagram. She gushed, “My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day 💋🧿 I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE 🍫.”

It is unknown how long Adriana and Andre have been datingm but they made sure everyone knew they were a couple at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where they were seen kissing on multiple occasions.

Lima is already the mother of two daughters, Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, from her past marriage to basketball player Marko Jarić.

Lima and Jarić called it quits in 2014 after five years of marriage. At the time, they said, “After long and careful consideration, we have decided to separate after five years of marriage. We are grateful to be the parents of two incredible young daughters that we will continue to co-parent. We would greatly appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy as we begin this delicate next chapter for all members of our family.”

Over 10 years ago, Lima opened up about being pregnant with Valentina, saying it made her “feel sexier.” Of being a mom, she told People magazine, “I’m in love, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”