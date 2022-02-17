Surprise! Romeo Miller & Drew Sangster Welcome First Child

Romeo Miller, 32, is now entering a new chapter in his life… he’s become a dad!

On Monday, Miller announced that he and girlfriend Drew Sangster welcomed their first child together.

Miller didn’t share when the baby was born, but revealed that it was a baby girl!

He wrote on Instagram, “It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey.”

Along with a video set to “Unchained Melody,” Romeo added, “My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. 💕 I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy.”

In the video, Romeo and Drew are seen wearing pink while spending some time at the beach with their friends.

Miller also shared photos of their bundle of joy. Without revealing the baby’s name, he wrote, “Meet Baby R!” who he calls his “lil twin.”

His post also noted that his daughter and Drew have a “new baby company coming soon.”

Romeo’s rapper dad Master P congratulated him on the baby’s arrival. With his own post, he wrote on Instagram, “3 generations of Millers! Baby R aka '@romeomiller twin' Nothing but blessings #Godisgood #weallwegot#MillerGang.”

The news comes a surprise since Romeo and Drew never made an announcement they were expecting.

The pair have been together for at least a year. Romeo and Drew made it Instagram official with their relationship in November 2020. At the time, he wrote, “Thankful I accepted that Thanksgiving invite, I could get use to this @drewsangster. Yesterday was a good day. 🙏🏾😎✈️. “

On an episode of “The Mix,” Romeo gushed about his Thanksgiving with Drew. He revealed, “I've been single, single for like four years and I told God no matter how good I think someone is, I'll let Him reveal who He know is good for me."

Pointing out that he was looking for a clear sign from God, he added, “We’ve been cool for some time but after sending me a book to read each month during the pandemic, a handwritten letter of 138 reasons why I’m happy I simply met you and that Thanksgiving invite I think, that was pretty clear, you know, that was my sign.”

“The thing I liked most is that it wasn’t planned,” Romeo went on. “I guess the best things happened in life, they just happened.”