Kelly Clarkson Files to Change Her Name

Kelly Clarkson wants to drop her famous last name!

Her “desire” is so strong that she has filed papers to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne on Valentine’s Day.

As for her reasoning for the name change, she wrote in court docs obtained by The Blast, “my new name more fully reflects who I am.”

Her request comes amid her messy divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock.

Last year, a judge signed off on her request to restore her name to Kelly Clarkson from Kelly Blackstock.

After seven years of marriage, Kelly filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. She was declared single five months ago.

In January, Kelly agreed to give Blackstock a 5.12% share of their Montana ranch after some back and forth.

It was previously reported that Kelly was ordered to fork over nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support to Brandon, but a source told People that the arrangement is “strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”

According to court documents, Kelly’s monthly income is more than $1.5 million.

Clarkson was also ordered to pay $1.25 million in Brandon’s legal fees and other costs pertaining to their divorce.

Since her hit talk show is called “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” we’ll have to see if the show will get a rebrand!

Earlier this week, Kelly opened up about her life while quarantining at home with her kids River Rose and Remington Alexander. She told guest host Taraji P. Henson, “I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”

“I’m not even sick. It’s so weird,” Kelly added while going without hair and makeup. “Anyway, we’re keeping it safe.”

As for what she’s doing in quarantine, Kelly has been watching movies with her family. She shared, “When I watch a movie with my children, it's like watching three movies. We're watching ‘Encanto’ and then you're listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she's memorizing dialogue for a play.”

Kelly has also been watching re-runs of "Castle." Seemingly referencing Nathan Fillion's character Richard Castle, she joked, "I just went, ‘He doesn't exist, that character doesn't exist. It's a lie. That man is not out there.’"

Clarkson recently opened up about her dating life on the podcast “Love Someone with Delilah. Open to finding someone new, she quipped, "I mean... you never know about love." The star added, "I think we're engineered, especially from where I'm from, to have to have that."

Kelly has even turned to Andy Cohen for some dating advice! During an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” he told her, “When I’m on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch. It’s a great way to figure out, to me, are we going to be able to hang together?”

She thought it was a “clever way of picking out the weeds,” confessing, “I’m not good at that. I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day.'”