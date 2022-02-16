Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Split (Report)

Backgrid

Actress Shailene Woodley and NFL star Aaron Rodgers have reportedly called it quits and ended their engagement!

A source told In Touch, “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together. She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The insider claimed that Aaron is an “independent guy” who got “cold feet” about getting married.

“There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably,” the insider pointed out.

Last week, split rumors started swirling after Aaron omitted Shailene in his acceptance speech after winning his fourth MVP award at the NFL Honors. He told the audience, “What a year, huh?

Along with thanking the Green Bay Packers, his fans, and his teammates, he added, ”It's been an amazing 17 years. So thankful for the memories and the moments over the years."

Aaron did show his appreciation to his “inner circle,” saying, “You know who you are. Thank you for reach out like you do. It means the world to me.”

Rodgers dedicated the award in memory of two important people, who have passed, saying, “The man who drafted me. The second, the former producer of the NFL Honors.”

Last year, Rodgers won the same award and used the acceptance speech to announce his engagement. During his virtual appearance, he said, “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments — 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season."

He then shared, "I got engaged," before going on to say, "and I played some of the best football of my career. So, I'd like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field; the coaching staff for their efforts to make this thing fun every single week — the energy, the positivity, and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a great group of people that support me, so I'd like to thank my team."

Receiving a shout-out on his long list was "my fiancée," but Aaron did not call Shailene out by name.

That same month, Shailene confirmed her engagement to Aaron on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” just weeks after romance rumors started swirling

She told Jimmy, “We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

She gushed, “First off, he’s just a wonderful, incredible human being,” before joking, “but I never thought I would be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living… but he’s really just so good at it.”

Two months later, Shailene and Aaron made it Instagram official. Woodley posted a video on her Instagram Story, calling Rodgers “sexy.” While promoting his gig on “Jeopardy!” she told her followers, “So you guys, I have a very important announcement to make. This guy, right here, is super sexy, super attractive, just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing. This guy is hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight. So, you could watch it and you should watch it.”

Last month, a source discussed how the couple dealt with situations when they don’t see eye-to-eye. The insider told People magazine, “They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have. They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

“She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn't even tried,” the insider claimed.

In December, Woodley did not celebrate Aaron’s 38th birthday on social media, but it was apparently not a sign of trouble. Another insider explained to the outlet, “Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things.”

According to the source, they had a “different, non-traditional relationship.”

The month before, Woodley came to Rodgers’ defense after he contracted COVID-19 and later confirmed he’s not vaccinated. When photos were published of him supposedly getting coffee in Los Angeles, she insisted that the man in the photos wasn’t even Aaron.

"Literally ya'll need to calm the f--k down. This is straight up HILARIOUS," she wrote on Instagram. "News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f--king men on the streets of LA and saying its him."

To prove her point, Woodley teased, "I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)."

She also pointed out his hands, saying, "It's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f--king planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. Go ahead, zoom in."

Not to mention, the man drove away in a car she didn’t recognize. "Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this,” she said.

The couple were able to keep their relationship private for a while before people found out last year. An insider shared with E! News, “They had a very intense connection from the beginning. They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships."