Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Assault Case with Virginia Giuffre

Getty Images

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have settled her sexual assault lawsuit against him, People reports.

The two parties will file a dismissal once Giuffre receives the settlement, which was for an unknown amount.

Giuffre claimed she was sexually trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly forced her to have sex with the royal three times when she was 17. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, her attorney David Boies submitted a letter “jointly with counsel for the defendant” to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York with a statement revealing the prince will make a donation to Giuffre’s charity.

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," the document says. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

The message continued, "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

People reports, Andrew tried to have the lawsuit dropped in January after it was revealed that Giuffre had previously received a $500,000 settlement from Epstein and at the time agreed to not sue any other possible defendants. Kaplan refused to dismiss.

Giuffre told the magazine at the time, "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

Also in January, Buckingham Palace stripped Andrew of his royal titles. The Palace tweeted a statement, saying, “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.”

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the statement continued.

Epstein was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019, but died by suicide before he went to trial.