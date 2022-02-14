Mickey Guyton’s Sweet Meet-Up with Prince Harry After Super Bowl Performance

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Country singer Mickey Guyton had more than one surreal moment at the Super Bowl on Sunday night!

The singer opened the big game with a soulful performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that brought down the house, but it wasn’t the only highlight of Guyton’s night: she also had a brush with royalty!

Mickey, 38, met Prince Harry, 37, in what looked like a VIP area of the stadium. The Duke of Sussex attended the game in a surprise appearance alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

“I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely,” the country star wrote in an Instagram post. “I even curtsied in my track suit.” She also shared the impromptu meeting on her Instagram Stories.

Guyton, who last year became the first Black woman to be nominated for a country solo performance Grammy and the first Black woman to co-host the ACM Awards, stunned the Super Bowl crowd with her performance. Her fellow country artists were quick to offer praise and congratulations.

“Beautiful job,” Trisha Yearwood wrote, while Maren Morris took to Twitter with just word: “Wow.”

The Brothers Osbourne wrote, “Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years. Smashed it, Mickey.”

But the country star was starstruck herself, posing for a photo with Harry, who wore a mask, with their arms wrapped around each other.

The Duke of Sussex attended the big game in Inglewood, California, alongside is first cousin, Princess Eugenie who flew from her home in Windsor, England.