‘Bachelor’s’ Hannah Ann Sluss Is Dating Rams Player Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss, 25, was definitely rooting for the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

It turns out the “Bachelor” alum is dating rookie running back Jake Funk, 24!

Sluss confirmed the news over the weekend with a series of posts on Instagram Stories. In one video, Sluss was decked out in Rams gear as she gave Funk a smooch. She included the message, “Good luck kiss.”

Her look included a blue and gold Rams jacket with his number, 34, on the back, paired with black shorts, a crop top, and knee-high white boots. She accessorized with a clear bag with his number in rhinestones.

After the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, Hannah and Jake both posted pics from the field after the game. In one photo she has her arms around him and they are sharing a kiss in another. They both included the caption, “A moment we will always cherish. Love you!”

Ahead of the big game, the reality star and athlete hinted that they were dating. Back in January, Sluss asked followers: "Brunch or Lunch: What's your favorite?" Funk replied, "Brunch hands down," and Hannah responded, "our favorite 🥰."

She also showed some love for the Rams on February 4 when she shared a post about game day recipes and included hearts with the Rams’ colors.

Before joining the Rams in 2021, Funk played college football at the University of Maryland. Meanwhile, Sluss was Peter Weber’s pick on “Th Bachelor” back in 2020. He proposed, but broke off the engagement a month later because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett.

During the season, Weber stopped by “Extra” and gushed over Hannah Ann. He told Billy Bush at the time, “She is just the sweetest girl ever. Really hit it off with her right from the beginning… You guys are going to fall in love with her.”