Amy Schumer, Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes to Host Oscars 2022

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are hosting the 2022 Academy Awards!

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news a week after the outlet reported that the ceremony would be a three-act show, each hour hosted by a different person.

The trio will be officially announced as hosts on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. So far, they haven’t confirmed the report, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has also declined to comment.

It’ll be the first time in 35 years that three people have hosted the star-studded event. It’s going to make Oscar history — the show has never had so many women hosting the show in one night!

In recent years, the show has gone without a host. The last telecast to have a host was in 2018.

Variety was the first to break the news about Amy, Regina and Wanda’s major hosting gig.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Schumer hinted at “Big fun news comin.” We’ll have to wait and see if this is what she’s talking about!

Last week, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the Oscars nominees, which included Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Will Smith and Denzel Washington.

“Extra” broke down all the biggest surprises and snubs for the show.

There were several first-time nominees, including “Spencer” star Kristen Stewart. History was also made with two real-life nominated couples – Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, plus Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

“The Power of the Dog” led with 12 nominations.