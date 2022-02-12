Lexi Reed, Weight-Loss Influencer, Hospitalized for Organ Failure

Instagram

Lexi Reed, known as @fatgirlfedup on Instagram, has been hospitalized for the past month after her organs began to fail.

Reed, who began documenting her inspirational weight-loss journey on social media in 2016 — the 31-year-old lost 312 lbs. — began feeling unwell a month ago, her husband Danny told fans and supporters in an Instagram post Friday.

"Sorry for the late update but I (...and family) have been focusing on getting Lexi back to health," he wrote alongside a picture of a comatose Lexi, who is seen hooked up to countless tubes and wires in a hospital bed. "A few weeks ago Lexi kept getting sick and couldn't keep any food down. She then started acting differently so I took her to the hospital where they admitted her into ICU, placed on a medically induced comma, on a ventilator, and me that her organs started failing. They also told me if i had waited its possible she could have died."

Though the news was a total shock to her followers, she may have turned a corner.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"She is currently in dialysis, can't walk, and working on recovery. Sadly we do not have insurance. Thank you all for your prayers they all mean so much to us and this will be a long hard battle part of her story but she is strong!" he went on.

The good news is that Lexi is awake, but she is still having to work hard to regain her health.