Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby #2's Name!

A week after welcoming her second child, Kylie Jenner is releasing the name of her baby boy!

On Friday, Kylie revealed that she and Travis Scott named their son Wolf Webster.

Instagram

Earlier this month, Kylie posted a black-and-white image of her new baby's hand, captioning it "2/2/22.”

Kylie confirmed she was expecting in September, and fans began to wonder — from so many hints! — whether she'd already given birth earlier this year.

Congrats have been pouring in on social media, including from sister Kourtney Kardashian ("Mommy of two life") and mom Kris Jenner ("Angel Pie").

Last month, Kylie shared photos from her baby shower, which was attended by her mom Kris Jenner and Mary Jo Campbell.

Before their bundle of joy arrived, a source told E! News, “She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

The insider added, “Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy. They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, are already the parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4. The insider noted that Stormi was “fully aware” of the pregnancy and was “very excited” to meet her new sibling.

Another insider claimed that Kylie had been "wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while." They told People magazine, "She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Kylie and Travis called it quits in October 2019, but they reconciled months later.