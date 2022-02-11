Kanye Disses Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson in New Song ‘City of Gods’

Getty Images

Kanye West is not happy his soon to be ex-wife Kim Kardashian has moved on with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, and now he is rapping about her new beau again.

In the last month or so, West has been vocal about his feelings regarding the reality star filing for divorce and their ongoing custody battle, using social media to display his hurt over “not being invited” to his daughter Chicago’s birthday, daughter North’s appearance on TikTok and also expressing how he wants “God to bring his family back together.”

While a lot of his anger and hurt has been directed at Kim, this morning he dropped a song that dissed not only her, but her new flame Pete.

His new song, “City of Gods,” a collab with Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti, was released at midnight. In his verse, Kanye raps, “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to ‘SNL’ (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you / I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?) / It’s like a cycle.”

However, it’s not the first time Davidson has been dissed by the Grammy winner’s raps. Just last month, Kanye released a track with The Game titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” with the lyrics, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Kanye and Kim were married for seven years before the SKIMS founder filed for divorce last February. They share four children, including North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Kim began dating Davidson in October 2021 after hosting “SNL” earlier that month. Ever since moving on with Davidson, West has frequently expressed his desire for a reconciliation despite moving on himself with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox.

The KKW beauty mogul did address West’s remarks via an Instagram story, writing “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.” She also added, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Instagram

The custody battle is not stopping the “Stronger” rapper from supporting other family members however. Earlier this week he threatened to pull out of the Coachella lineup if Billie Eilish did not apologize for a comment made at her concert he perceived was aimed at Travis Scott amid the Astroworld Tragedy.

Scott has been dating Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, whom he just welcomed a second child with earlier this month. Eilish had stopped her concert over the weekend to help a fan get an inhaler after seeing she was having trouble breathing and said “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going.”

In response to her comment, West wrote on his Instagram, “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer, however, is standing up for herself and responded in West’s comments section, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.” West has yet to comment back.