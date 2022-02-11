Adele Talks Engagement Rumors, Babies, and Vegas… Then Goes Pole Dancing

Getty Images

Adele stopped by “The Graham Norton Show” on Thursday, where she opened up about those Rich Paul engagement rumors, having another baby in the future, and postponing her Las Vegas residency… before hitting the gay bar Heaven in London!

The singer sparked engagement rumors at the BRIT Awards earlier this week when she hit the red carpet with a giant diamond on her ring finger. She was still rocking some bling on the late-night talk show, and Norton asked if that meant she was, in fact, engaged.

The “Hello” songstress played coy, telling him, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?”

Adele, who with ex-husband Simon Konecki is the parent of a son, Angelo, admitted she wants more children in the future.

“It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children — I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son,” she joked.

While talking about her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, Adele said, “It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

She also shared her regret over canceling her shows at the last minute, saying, “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” adding, “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a**ed show, and I can't do that.”

Adele insisted, “People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn't want to be doing it. I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now.”

“We are now working our a**es off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time,” she said.

Adele famously disappears from the spotlight between albums, so Norton asked if she would do the same after her Vegas residency. She told him, “I definitely will, but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy.”

She explained, “I'm trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting, switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won't be in complete hiding.”

Graham also asked about her acceptance speech at the BRIT Awards, when she picked up Best Album and thanked her ex, Konecki, and Angelo. She told Graham, “I am very happy, really chuffed. In my speech I wanted to acknowledge other people and my son who is old enough now.”

She went on, “I don't share too much of him, but they are my little soulmates — Angelo and Simon. Our family is separated, but we're nailing it and doing a really, really good job.”

Adele stunned during the interview in a sharp gray Fendi suit, then wore the same outfit out that night when she arrived to Heaven with friends around 12:30 a.m.

According to DailyMail.com, she got to the club just in time for G-A-Y's Porn Idol stripping contest. She got in on the fun by pole dancing herself, even stripping down to her bra, singing along to “It’s Raining Men” and volunteering to help judge the show.

Watch her take the stage in this video tweeted by @lilredmaddi.

adele pole dancing at heaven who had this on their 2022 bingo card pic.twitter.com/bJsKbE0xiL — maddi 🍄 (@lilredmaddi) February 11, 2022 @lilredmaddi

G-A-Y owner Jeremy Joseph told DailyMail.com the experience was “surreal.”

He recalled, “Someone turned up at the front door and said, ‘Adele is coming. Her car is pulling up around the back, is that okay?’ I was backstage getting the show ready, and our manager just looked and said, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ and obviously they went ‘round the back and there she was.”

Joseph continued, “She arrived about 12:30 a.m. and the show started at 1 a.m. and it went on until 2:15 a.m. In the end, she stayed until just a bit after the show and then she went.”

Apparently the contestants were in disbelief, as Jeremy shared, “When I got the message saying she was coming I told the queens, ‘You need to get ready now,’ and they're like, ‘Why?,’ and I said, ‘Adele is going to be here, and you need to look your best,’ and they looked at me like I was stupid!”