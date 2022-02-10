Celebrity News February 10, 2022
Britney Spears Teases New Music with Hot Dance Video!
Britney Spears has new music in the works!
The pop star gave fans a taste of what’s to come with a sexy dance video on Instagram as she showed off her moves in a red-hot two-piece that left little to the imagination. Watch it here!
She wrote in the caption, “This is 13 seconds of me in heels 👠 before I dyed my hair purple 💜 …. This is a tease 😈 of what’s to come !!!! My song 'Get Naked' 🎧 !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up 💄 !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!”
New music is just one of the many announcements Britney has made since her 13-year conservatorship ended. Britney also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and is talking about possibly starting a family.
Just a few weeks ago, Britney sparked pregnancy rumors while on vacation with Sam.
In a video, Britney is sunbathing on her hotel balcony while wearing a yellow bikini. She wrote, “I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant 🤰… it’s the nausea 🤢 that is the worst …”
Some thought Spears might be hinting at a pregnancy.
“It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work ⏰,” Britney went on. “I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up 🤮… it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed …. I keep going and night I go dancing 💃🏻and my system starts to get clarity … Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone !!!”