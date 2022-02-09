Robert Pattinson Offers a Glimpse into His Relationship with Suki Waterhouse

Jack Bridgland/GQ

Robert Pattinson is gracing the cover of GQ’s March issue!

Pattinson has come a long way since starring as Edward Cullen in the blockbuster “Twilight” franchise more than 10 years ago.

Pattinson gained massive fans from the franchise but has earned even more after joining the DC family as Batman.

In the magazine feature, he recalled the time someone came to his house to fix his boiler, and they also happened to be a “DC fan.”

Referencing his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, Robert revealed, “And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him.”

Backgrid

“And I’m looking at her like: Shut the f--k up,” Pattinson continued. “Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”

The pair have been dating since 2018.

As for how he decides on what roles to take, Robert shared, “I’m constantly doing risk assessments, which drives everybody crazy, trying to predict every single element that could possibly happen. And then, at the end of it, just being like: Ah, f--k it! I’ll just play a lighthouse keeper who f--ks a mermaid! I think this is the right move!”

Though it is clear that Robert has a process to his decision-making, an offer to play Bruce Wayne in “The Batman” was something he couldn’t refuse!

In 2019, it was reported that Pattinson was the top choice for Matt Reeves’ movie. He was cast even before Reeves had a final vision for the movie.

Robert was filming “The Batman” in London while the world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared, “I just always had this anchor of Batman. Rather than thinking you’re flotsam to the news, you could feel engaged without being paralyzed by it. Everyone I know, if you had a little momentum going in your career or your life, then stopping, you had to have a reckoning with yourself. Whereas I was so incredibly busy the whole time, doing something that was also super high pressure, by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done... I was still playing Batman at the end of the day, even though the world might end.”

Robert admitted, “And the nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone. Even just being in the suit all the time. You’re not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside.”

Robert said he would decompress in a tent during breaks from shooting. He revealed, “I’d be in the tent just making ambient electronic music in the suit, looking over the cowl. There’s something about the construction of the cowl that makes it very difficult to read books, so you have to kind of almost lean forward to see out of the cowl.”

His transformation into Batman did take a physical toll on him, he said, admitting, “I mean, I was really, really, really dead afterward. I just looked at a photo of myself from April and I looked green.”

Pattinson said he’s already seen a “rough cut of the movie.” He dished, “And the first shot is so jarring from any other ‘Batman’ movie that it’s just kind of a totally different pace. It was what Matt was saying from the first meeting I had with him: ‘I want to do a ’70s noir detective story, like ‘The Conversation.’”

He continued, “And I kind of assumed that meant the mood board or something, the look of it. But from the first shot, it’s, Oh, this actually is a detective story. And I feel like an idiot, because I didn’t even know that Batman was ‘the world’s greatest detective’; I hadn’t heard that in my life before — but it really plays. Just ’cause there’s a lot of stuff where he’s in amongst the cops. Normally, when you see Batman, he arrives and beats people up. But he’s having conversations, and there are emotional scenes between them, which I don’t think have been in any of the other movies.”

Aside from acting, Pattinson is also broadening his horizons behind the camera, pitching shows after signing a production deal with Warner Bros.

Of the process, he kept it real, saying, “I seem to only be able to have ideas when there’s an enormous amount of adrenaline. It’s almost like my process of doing anything now. I have to really, really feel like I’ve hit rock bottom. Where right up until the moment I have to perform it’s: Wow, I’m the most empty piece of s--t. You have to feel the pain. And then suddenly it’s like God gives you a little treat: Here’s an idea you’ve never thought of before. Run with this.”