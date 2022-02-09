Kanye West Shares Kim Kardashian’s Vogue Pics with a Plea to God

Getty Images

Kanye West’s latest Instagram post is all about Kim Kardashian and their family.

The rapper shared a collage of pics from her Vogue shoot with their kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. He included the message, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.” See the post here.

Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

The message comes on the heels of their recent feud. In a series of posts, he complained about Kim allowing their daughter North to use TikTok, alleged that she had kidnapped their daughter Chicago, and claimed that Kim accused him of putting out a hit on her.

Kim did not respond to Kanye's outbursts about the alleged hit, but she did call him out over his TikTok meltdown, saying via Instagram Stories, "Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She went on to point out, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Now, she’s is also speaking to Vogue's Jen Wang about the demise of their marriage and her future.

Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

She explained, “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Kardashian goes on to say, “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

She also shared her take on co-parenting with Ye, saying, “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and has since moved on with Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, Kanye has been dating Julia Fox.

She recently spoke to the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and addressed West’s relationship with his ex-wife Kardashian.