Julia Haart & Silvio Scaglia Split

Getty Images

After months of split rumors, “My Unorthodox Life” star Julia Haart has filed for divorce from Silvio Scaglia.

TMZ reports Haart filed the papers on Wednesday in New York City.

Less than a week before filing, Julia posted a photo of herself with Silvio, both smiling. She wrote on Instagram, “And just like that.. we’re back! Day 1 of filming is complete ✅.”

It looks like their split could be a storyline for the second season for “My Unorthodox Life.”

Their divorce could be a smooth once, since they don’t have any children together and they were only married for a little over two years.

In December, Page Six reported that they were “living separate lives.”

In 2015, Julia and Silvio met when her shoe brand collaborated with his company La Perla.

Of the beginnings of their relationship, she told The New York Times, “He was the C.E.O. So he was there a lot. The first year of our interaction was me yelling at him. I was horrible to him. But I had a lot of respect for him. As sheltered as my life had been, his life had been the diametric opposite. He'd been everywhere. He'd seen everything. And when I yelled at him, he took it like a man. That made me happy."

Julia was previously married to Yosef Hendler, the father of her children Batsheva, Miriam, Shlomo and Aron.

The news comes just three months after Batsheva called it quits with her husband Ben Weinstein after nine years of marriage.

In November, a source told Us Weekly, “Batsheva and Ben are getting divorced… People change and shift, that’s what happened here. They made a loving decision to separate.”

According to the insider, Batsheva has been “living” at her mom Julia Haart’s house for “the last few weeks.”

Batsheva confirmed the split on Instagram, writing, “After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate. We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible.”