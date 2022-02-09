Jennifer Lopez Talks Valentine’s as She Steps Out with Ben Affleck

Getty Images

It was date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the L.A. premiere of her new movie “Marry Me,” where the couple was posing for photos and packing on the PDA.

Ben looked on as Jen talked to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about her new romantic comedy about a character who finds love again.

Rachel asked, “Valentine's Day is coming up. Are you a Valentine's Day girl or an every-day girl? Lopez said, “Valentine's every day? I'm more Valentine's every day.”

The actress plays Kat Valdez, who dumps her cheating boyfriend (played by Maluma) and decides to get married to Charlie, a random guy played by Owen Wilson.

RacheI pointed out that she met her husband on “The Bachelorette,” and they went on to get married, calling it “very spontaneous.”

So could J.Lo ever see herself being spontaneous like her character Kat? “I never say never to anything,” Lopez said. “’Cause I think life has shown me that you never know what's going to happen… You never know. You can be like, ‘That's not me.’ And all of a sudden there you are, front and center.”

Lopez is singing and dancing in the movie as well, saying she definitelydoes relate to her character. “I mean, she and I are so much alike in a lot of ways,” she said, “and I think that's what was fun and scary about playing the character is that I did bring a lot of personal, personal stuff to it, but that made it kind of nuanced and honest and fun, too, for people to kind of see the behind, behind-the-scenes.”