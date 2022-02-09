‘Below Deck’ Star Josiah Carter Engaged to Longtime BF

Congratulations to “Below Deck” alum Josiah Carter and his boyfriend Michael Groves! The couple announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of the romantic moment!

In the photo, the former reality star is seen covering his face in excitement as Groves kneels down during a trip to Val d’Isere in the French Alps. Instead of the traditional ring, Groves presented Carter with an engagement watch.

“We’re engaged!” Carter wrote in the caption.

In another picture, the fiancés are seen embracing each other, with the watch in full view on Carter’s wrist. Another photo shows the happy couple pouring wine and enjoying dinner with friends to celebrate the special occasion.

Carter also posted the moments to his Instagram Stories, writing “He asked, and I said yes.”

Following the engagement, Carter’s fellow “Below Deck” stars swarmed the comments section with messages of love and congratulations for their friends. “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Nastia Surmava left a comment that read “STOP!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS.” And his Season 6 crewmate Ross Inia commented, “This is amazing @josiahcarter_ and @mikestg365 so happy for your both!!! Congratulations.”

Josiah appeared on “Below Deck’s” sixth season on Bravo, which originally aired in 2019. He has also played a part in Seasons 1 and 2 of “Below Deck Galley Talk” – a commentary spin-off on the network.

Groves, whose Instagram bio calls him an “art, architecture, design, and travel” aficionado, had been in a relationship with Carter for four years prior to their engagement. At the end of last year, Carter shared an anniversary post in honor of his partner. “Happy anniversary (for yesterday) to this dreamboat,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Groves at a wedding. “Love you more now than our first date 4 years ago, here’s to the next 4 years.”