Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2022

Check out the most-talked about Super Bowl LVI commercials!

Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year included Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Gwyneth Paltrow and Pete Davidson.

In their commercial for Amazon Alexa, Scarlett and Colin imagine a world were Alexa can read their minds, as well as help them prep for the Super Bowl.

Uber Eats joined forces with Gwyneth, Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah and Braun Mix to drive home the idea that you can now use Uber Eats to have non-edible products delivered.

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis is starring in a Super Bowl commercial for TurboTax.

Rakuten is airing its first-ever television ad during the Super Bowl. Their commercial stars Jason’s co-star Hannah Waddingham as a cunning high roller raising the stakes against a Rakuten shopper.

Sam’s Club is also debuting its first big game ad starring Kevin Hart, who is shopping under the assumption that he’s going to get the VIP treatment due to his celebrity.

Michelob got some help from NFL legend Peyton Manning, tennis great Serena Williams, NBA player Jimmy Butler, golfer Brooks Koepka, soccer star Alex Morgan and WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike going up against each other at the bowling alley as Steve Buscemi plays the bartender.

Serena told People magazine, “This year, Michelob Ultra made a commitment to supporting gender equality in sports. And it was so great to see that come into fruition when they decided to put that commitment to action by having just as many female athletes in this Super Bowl ad as they had male athletes."

Nissan nabbed Marvel superstars Brie Larson, Dave Bautista and Danai Gurira for a commercial, which has “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy taking the wheel.

Dave recently joked to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, “I keep telling him, he’s going to be the next star of ‘Fast & Furious.”

Lindsay Lohan poked fun at her past for a Planet Fitness commercial, which also featured William Shatner, Dennis Rodman and Danny Trejo.

Lohan shared to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “It's more fun when you're doing the Super Bowl because it's so secretive, so you feel like you're doing something wrong, but so good!”

Charlie Puth teamed up with Doritos and Cheetos for a commercial, in which he beatboxes as he enters a trailer.

Puth recently told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “It was really cool seeing how it would all come together. All I did was supply the backbone of the record which was the beatbox and they put it all together.”

Besties Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart worked with Bic on a Super Bowl commercial for the brand’s EZ Reach The Ultimate Lighter.

Anna Kendrick has a conversation with her friend Barbie for Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl commercial.

Arnold Schwarzenegger transforms into Greek God of Lightning Zeus for a BMW commercial.

Andy Richter works up some courage to play Julius Caesar in a new teaser for Avocados from Mexico.

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis joke about their shared connection to Ashton Kutcher in a commercial for AT&T.

In a commercial for Hellmann’s, Pete Davidson is tackled by former linebacker Jarod Mayo, who is stopping people from throwing away their leftovers.

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd make fun of Super Bowl commercials while promoting Lay’s. Seth asks, “So we’re doing a teaser for the commercial? We’re teasing commercials now?”

Idris Elba promoted his Booking.com spokesperson gig with a Super Bowl commercial, which has Isaiah Mustafa and Jonathan Goldsmith asking him if he’s going to take off his shirt.

Kenny G showed off his musical skills for Busch Light.