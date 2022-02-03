Watch the Wild New Trailer for ‘Joe vs. Carole’

Peacock

The wild new trailer for Peacock’s “Joe vs. Carole” just dropped!

Starring John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic and Kate McKinnon as big cat rescuer Carole Baskin, the show promises to take us deep into the delicious drama that ultimately caused Joe aka the “Tiger King” to lose his animal park and land in federal prison.

The two-minute-and-forty-five-second trailer builds on the tension established by the original teaser, which debuted two weeks ago.

It also seems to reveal some humor layered into the series as well. “He shot me… Bang! Bang! Bang! Three times. Technically it was a blow-up doll of me,” Baskin tells authorities as the trailer quickly snaps through an exciting montage. The trailer leaves fans wanting more as we hear a supporting character say, “I always thought cat people were a little weird.” McKinnon seems shocked and responds with a perfectly awkward Baskin laugh.

The limited series will center on Baskin, who learns that fellow exotic animal owner Joe Exotic is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets off on a mission to shut down his operation and in doing so, starts a war with Joe. To make matters more interesting, Carole has her own skeletons in her closet and Joe reactively becomes determined to reveal them — cue the commencement of dangerous drama.

Joe and Carole became household names in 2020 thanks to the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.” This show, however, treats fans to a scripted adaptation of Season 2 of the Wondery podcast “Over My Dead Body.”