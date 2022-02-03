Celebrity News February 03, 2022

BTS’ Jimin Is ‘Recovering Well’ After Appendicitis and COVID-19 Diagnosis

Getty Images

K-pop star Jimin is recovering after being taken down by not just one, but two illnesses. The 26-year-old BTS singer’s management revealed on Monday that he was admitted to a hospital over the weekend for acute appendicitis and had to undergo surgery.

But that wasn’t all!

Following his procedure, Jimin also tested positive for COVID-19. In a message shared to Weverse on Monday, the group’s record label Big Hit Music assured fans that Jimin is making a speedy recovery and had not been in close contact with his bandmates during the infectious period.

On Wednesday, Jimin was able to address his fans himself. According to a translation by allkpop, he wrote, “Everyone, you must have worried a lot right? I am recovering well!” He went on to apologize for worrying the ARMY and said, “I think I can be discharged soon! I am recovering well too and I am eating all three meals a day. Please wait for just a little, I will return quickly after recovery!”

His bandmate V reportedly showed his support for Jimin on social media by posting a throwback pic of the pair and the message "beloved family."

Last month, three members of the group, RM, Jin and Suga, tested positive for the virus, but have since recovered.

Celebrities & Famous Figures with COVID-19
Celebrities & Famous Figures with COVID-19 View Gallery

More

More in Celebrity News