BTS’ Jimin Is ‘Recovering Well’ After Appendicitis and COVID-19 Diagnosis

Getty Images

K-pop star Jimin is recovering after being taken down by not just one, but two illnesses. The 26-year-old BTS singer’s management revealed on Monday that he was admitted to a hospital over the weekend for acute appendicitis and had to undergo surgery.

But that wasn’t all!

Following his procedure, Jimin also tested positive for COVID-19. In a message shared to Weverse on Monday, the group’s record label Big Hit Music assured fans that Jimin is making a speedy recovery and had not been in close contact with his bandmates during the infectious period.

On Wednesday, Jimin was able to address his fans himself. According to a translation by allkpop, he wrote, “Everyone, you must have worried a lot right? I am recovering well!” He went on to apologize for worrying the ARMY and said, “I think I can be discharged soon! I am recovering well too and I am eating all three meals a day. Please wait for just a little, I will return quickly after recovery!”

His bandmate V reportedly showed his support for Jimin on social media by posting a throwback pic of the pair and the message "beloved family."