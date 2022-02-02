Cheslie Kryst’s Death Ruled a Suicide

Getty Images

“Extra” correspondent Cheslie Kryst tragically died on Sunday, and now her death has officially been ruled a suicide.

Kryst, 30, took her own life, jumping from her New York City apartment building. Her final Instagram post was a beautiful picture with the haunting message, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

In the wake of her untimely death, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Moutier.

As Billy noted Cheslie’s history as a mental health advocate, Moutier explained, “A person can be very well aware, very educated, getting the best care and support from loved ones, and still have an outcome that that we wish weren't the case.”

Bush brought up how happy Cheslie was on set, and wondered if something like this happens quickly, like a “dark cloud,” or if this had been building over time.

Moutier shared her insight, saying, “Sometimes, suicide risk arises quickly… in a more impulsive way, but more often than not, it is something that a person is aware of. At least in an internal, private way.”

She added, “It can be so confusing from the outside and especially when someone is so bright and larger-than-life in terms of what they present to the world… And yet we are complicated human beings… Sometimes, what we see from the outside just doesn't tell the whole story, and human struggle and mental health is real and dynamic for all of us… I know that's so hard to reconcile in this moment of loss.”