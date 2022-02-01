Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Expecting First Child (Report)

Getty

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are having a baby together!

People reports they are expecting their first child.

On Monday, a pregnant Mia was photographed with a visible baby bump while doing some shopping at the Container Store with Shia in Pasadena.

Last month, Mia and Shia were spotted together at Target. For their outing together, Mia wore a loose gray top and black leggings, while Shia opted for a hoodie and blue joggers.

Shia and Mia sparked pregnancy rumors after they were seen on a date at Chuck E. Cheese in November.

The couple have been on-again, off-again for years.

They tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2016, but called it quits two years later.

They eventually reconciled. LaBeouf was spotted wearing his wedding ring in 2020, but their rekindled romance didn’t seem to last too long — he was spotted making out with Margaret Qualley later that year.

LaBeouf’s romance with Qualley was very brief; they called it quits after a few weeks together a year ago.

Months after his split with Qualley, he was spotted with Goth at Disneyland.