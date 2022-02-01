Shannon Beador Loses 14 Lbs. — See Her Progress!

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador is dropping the pounds!

On Monday, Shannon posted a pic of her slimmer figure. She wrote on Instagram, “Have spent the last few months eating clean, exercising, taking @realforrealcuisine Mineral-Aid Nightly for detoxification, and have finally balanced my hormones! 🎉 Today I am down 14 pounds with just a little more to go!”

Beador has been open about her weight-loss journey for a few years. In 2019, she posted a pic of herself in front a treadmill. She captioned the pic, “Getting there…”

At the time, Shannon told Page Six about her 40-lb. weight loss, “I realized after my separation and divorce that I can stand on my own two feet. I can take care of myself and my family, I’m gonna be okay, so that was kind of one hurdle. And then it came to the physical appearance, and I would always lose half of the 40 lbs. and then I’d gain it back.”

She added, “I just finally said, ‘This has gotta stop. You need to make the commitment and just keep following through this time.’ So I did, and I’m proud of myself that I have.”