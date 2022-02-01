Kylie Jenner Leads Birthday Tributes for Daughter Stormi

Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi turned 4 years old Tuesday, and the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan took to social media to celebrate!

Jenner posted a touching black-and-white photo to wish her baby girl the happiest birthday. In the photo, Stormi sweetly hugs her mom and her dad, Travis Scott.

Kylie wrote in the caption, “Our baby is 4. Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.”

Stormi’s aunt Khloé Kardashian, the mother of daughter True, 3, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, shared a sweet throwback photo.

“The happiest of birthdays to the sweetest, smartest, coolest little angel Storm-A-Loo,” she wrote. “Goodness True and I love you so so much Storm. We are so blessed to have you.” The Good American co-founder posted a video as well, featuring Stormi, True, Chicago (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 4-year-old daughter), and Dream (Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s 5-year-old daughter).

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Stormi’s grandmother and Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, also posted a touching throwback, writing, “Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives! Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into!” She added, “You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin, and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The birthday wishes come two weeks after Stormi and her cousin Chicago enjoyed a joint birthday, where Kylie put rumors to rest that she had already welcomed her second child with Travis by showing off her growing baby bump.