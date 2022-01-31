Lisa Vanderpump Hospitalized After Horseback Riding Accident

Getty

Lisa Vanderpump, 61, was rushed to a hospital Sunday after a terrible horseback riding accident.

Vanderpump was riding her horse at the Paddock in Los Feliz when she was bucked off, TMZ reports. Apparently, something spooked the horse, causing it to rear up. A witness told the site that Lisa was thrown over the horse’s head, landing on her back.

Sources say the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star broke her leg in two places, just above her ankle. She also suffered bruising on her back.