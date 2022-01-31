Celebrities Mourn Cheslie Kryst

Getty Images

On Sunday, many were left shocked and heartbroken by the untimely death of “Extra” correspondent Cheslie Kryst at the age of 30.

Authorities believe the former Miss USA took her own life, jumping from her New York City apartment building Sunday morning. Her final Instagram post was a beautiful picture with the haunting message, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

After the news broke, many well-known figures took to social media to mourn Kryst’s death, including Gayle King, Mayim Bialik, Ming-Na Wen, Snoop Dogg and Vivica A. Fox.

King wrote on Instagram, “This hurts …and I can’t stop thinking about the lovely @chesliekryst. She was walking sunshine to me.. i knew her …cared about her …and am deeply saddened… how to explain the unexplainable?"

Wen tweeted, “Devastating. So tragic. Cheslie Kryst interviewed us just 2 wks ago. She was so beautiful, charming & engaging. I’m shaken to the core. My heart goes out to her loved ones, coworkers & fans."

Talk show host Tamron Hall wrote, "Dear God hearing the news of Cheslie Kryst’s death is deeply painful. Being a witness to Cheslie’s strength was an unforgettable experience and hearing her share the journey to Miss USA was so special. My prayers are with Cheslie’s family and friends."

Snoop posted a pic of Cheslie, captioning it, “@chesliekryst 🙏🏾🌹😢.” In response to Snoop’s post, Viola Davis wrote, “My heart breaks for her and her mom. Man….mental health is a BEAST!!!"

Along with sharing the National Suicide Prevention lifeline phone number, Mayim wrote on Instagram, “Sending my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished attorney, entertainment correspondent and yes: former Miss USA whose tragic death has shocked so many of us. May her memory be for a blessing. May her family have comfort as they grieve. If you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please get help.”

Vivica included an old clip of Cheslie interviewing her, tweeting, “DAYUUMMNN! My heart is broken AGAIN!! Such a lovely young lady! #GoneToSoon #RestInPeace #RestInParadise.”

Olivia Culpo commented on Cheslie’s final Instagram, writing, “You were always so kind and full of light. The ultimate role model with so much to offer the world. Rest in peace sweet Cheslie.”

Singer JoJo wrote on Instagram, "All my love to Cheslie Kryst’s mother and whole family. She was a beautiful person who seriously left an impression on me. We spent 4 hours driving through the desert together just a few weeks ago and had the best time. Laughing, learning about each other, sharing stories. May she Rest In Peace."

“Extra” host Billy Bush posted a photo of Cheslie interviewing Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. He wrote, “The @extratv family grieves with the family @chesliekryst. She was positive, hardworking, fun and of course beautiful. Always dancing in between takes. This is a complete shock to all. We are left with great sadness because the best was definitely yet to come for this special person. #RIP Chez.”

Billy and Cheslie’s “Extra” colleague Rachel Lindsay wrote on Instagram, “Cheslie…this is how I want to remember you. Your beautiful smile, your infectious spirit, and your kind soul. You lit up every room. You impacted every single person who had the pleasure of getting to know you. You always left a lasting impression. You were fabulous, beyond intelligent, beautiful, supportive and warm-hearted. You inspired me with every thing you stood for and represented. I can’t believe I am writing this…I will miss you forever 💔.”

The Miss America Organization tweeted, "We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019. Cheslie was an incredible example and a role model for so many. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all those who knew her."

Rest in Peace Cheslie Kryst!

Praying for your family and loved ones! 🙏🏿🕊



For those that suffer in silence please know you are not alone. pic.twitter.com/2G47o0oYS1 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 31, 2022 @violadavis

This is how I will remember #CheslieKryst.. smart, beautiful and talented.. I wish we had more time …Such a wonderful young woman.. Condolences and prayers to her family .. pic.twitter.com/H91RpPZUvn — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 30, 2022 @LoniLove

This. Saddens me deeply. 😢Life can be so hard but please don’t give up on it. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255 You are not alone. https://t.co/3FZ4pWolwm — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) January 31, 2022 @thedanieb

