Cheslie Kryst, 'Extra' Correspondent and Miss USA 2019, Has Died at 30

Everyone at "Extra" is devastated to report the untimely death of our correspondent Cheslie Kryst, who died Sunday in NYC. She was 30.

Cheslie's family shared in a statement, "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on 'Extra.' But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

The family also said, "As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time."

Producers of "Extra" shared the following statement:

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."

Born in Jackson, Michigan, she graduated from the Honors College and the University of South Carolina. She went on to graduate from the Darla Moore School of Business and Wake Forest University School of Law.

Cheslie was a former Miss North Carolina and was Miss USA 2019, the first year when the four major U.S. pageant titles were held by Black women.