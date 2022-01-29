Tom Brady Retiring After 22 Seasons — Report

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons with the NFL, ESPN reports.

Observers had been anticipating the 44-year-old legend's decision, and rumors swirled after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the L.A. Rams last week.

Sources told ESPN that Brady began working on a retirement announcement soon after, basing his decision on his health and his desire to be with his family.

According to the outlet, the Buccaneers organization had been preparing for the loss of its star player for weeks.

Brady played across three decades, racking up the most championship wins by an single player. He also amassed impressive records, like the most passing yards (84,250) and the most touchdown passes (624).

He played for the New England Patriots from 2000-2019, and the Bucs since 2020.

As recently as last week, Brady said on the "Let's Go" podcast, "It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."