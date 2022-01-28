Watch Willem Dafoe & Katy Perry’s ‘SNL’ Promos!

NBC Universal

This weekend, Willem Dafoe is hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Willem is promoting the box-office hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which he reprises his role as the Green Goblin.

Katy Perry is this week’s musical guest.

In a promo for the episode, Willem and Katy are joined by cast member Chris Redd.

Before putting on a pair of sunglasses, Dafoe says, “Man, I’m having a major déjà vu. Have we done this before?”

Katy and Chris respond, “No.”

Willem quips, “It must have been a premonition I had about the best night of my entire life.”

In another promo, Chris tells Katy he can’t believe she’s back. Katy responds, “Why? Does that scare you?” to which Chris says, “Not as much as it tantalizes me.”

Willem chimes in, “You two have history?”

Katy shakes her head, noting, “Never seen him in my life.”