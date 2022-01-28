Television January 28, 2022
Uma Thurman Nearly Unrecognizable as Arianna Huffington in New ‘Uber’ Series
Fans are doing a double take over Uma Thurman’s transformation in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”!
The new trailer for the anthology series just dropped, and Uma is nearly unrecognizable as Arianna Huffington.
Thurman, 51, transforms into the 71-year-old Greek-American author and Uber board member with the help of red hair and Huffington’s accent. With only six words in the trailer, Thurman teases a spot-on performance.
The trailer also gives fans a first look at how the Showtime anthology series will follow the rise of the ride-sharing giant.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick as he builds relationships with Kyle Chandler’s “shot caller” Bill Gurley, while Thurman plays businesswoman Huffington.
Based on Mike Isaac’s best-selling book, the story serves as both a triumph and a cautionary tale. The series comes from “Billions” creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien.
“Super Pumped” is the first installment in the series, and Showtime says “each season will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.” We can’t wait to see which CEO they pick next!