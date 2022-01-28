Uma Thurman Nearly Unrecognizable as Arianna Huffington in New ‘Uber’ Series

Fans are doing a double take over Uma Thurman’s transformation in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”!

The new trailer for the anthology series just dropped, and Uma is nearly unrecognizable as Arianna Huffington.

Showtime/Getty

Thurman, 51, transforms into the 71-year-old Greek-American author and Uber board member with the help of red hair and Huffington’s accent. With only six words in the trailer, Thurman teases a spot-on performance.

Showtime

The trailer also gives fans a first look at how the Showtime anthology series will follow the rise of the ride-sharing giant.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick as he builds relationships with Kyle Chandler’s “shot caller” Bill Gurley, while Thurman plays businesswoman Huffington.

Based on Mike Isaac’s best-selling book, the story serves as both a triumph and a cautionary tale. The series comes from “Billions” creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien.