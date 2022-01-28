Steve-O Reveals Wedding Plans with Lux Wright

“Jackass” is back!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Steve-O, Wee Man, and Chris Pontius about the sixth film from the franchise, as well as Steve-O’s animal-friendly wedding plans!

Steve-O dished on his future with fiancée Lux Wright. He said, “My girl and I have a plan to buy a big property and open up an animal sanctuary.”

“We’re waiting to get married on that property and we’re looking in Canada to get that property,” he added. “We don’t want to have kids… so I filmed a silly stunt called the vasectomy Olympics… Instead of having kids, we want to just pour ourselves into helping animals.”

As for what motivates him to maintain his sobriety after nearly 14 years, Steve-O said, “I’m just such a douchebag… Like, me on drugs and alcohol — just no bueno… I’m bad enough sober.”

He admitted, “I was so horrified and humiliated by the person I became on drugs and alcohol that I just was passionate about doing whatever it takes to not be that guy anymore.”

But, he quipped, “I’m still a douche, so I gotta just do what I can.”

“Jackass Forever” is hitting theaters February 4, 20 years after the first movie. Steve-O commented, “You know, if I’m honest, I think that our masterpiece was the second movie in 2006… But short of that, this is the best thing we’ve ever made.”

Wee Man and Chris agreed with Steve-O’s assessment.

Will this be the last film? Chris answered, “Every movie has been the last ‘Jackass’ movie… and then we end up making another one.”