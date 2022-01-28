Jason Momoa Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘Fast & Furious 10’ with Vin Diesel

Getty Images

Can the “Fast & Furious” franchise pack in any more muscle?!

The Hollywood Reporter says “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is finalizing negotiations to join Vin Diesel and the cast of “Fast & Furious 10” (working title), possibly as the franchise’s newest villain.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang are all returning for this installment directed by Justin Lin who directed “F9: The Fast Saga” in 2021. There are rumors that Charlize Theron is likely to be back, too.

In November 2021, Diesel privately and publicly asked Dwayne Johnson to return. On Instagram, he wrote, “Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.” In response, Johnson called Diesel’s request manipulative in an interview with CNN, and said that there was “no chance” of him returning.

Since Diesel and Johnson’s falling out, the franchise has been on the search for a replacement who can pack a punch as explosive as Johnson’s. While the story line is being kept under wraps, it seems that Momoa will be filling that quota.

The “Fast & Furious” movies are known to outdo their prequels. Each installment exhibits crazier stunts and higher speeds than the last — which justifies their need for muscle-packed action stars. John Cena and Jason Statham have also made appearances in the “Fast & Furious” movies. Momoa seems like an obvious pick as their successor.

While the rest of the cast list is still under wraps, the film shoots this spring. Universal currently has the movie set to be released May 19, 2023.