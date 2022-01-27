Taylor Swift 'Fan' Arrested After Bizarre Incident in NYC

Getty Images

A man has been busted after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into Taylor Swift’s apartment building in NYC.

TMZ reports that the man was driving in the wrong direction, reversed, and then collided with the building and a fire hydrant.

The man then allegedly stepped out of the car and walked to the intercom, which he supposedly tried to remove from the wall.

The outlet obtained video of the damaged intercom.

Police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call.

According to law enforcement, the man told cops that he wouldn’t leave until he met Taylor, who may or may not have been home. He was then taken into custody and driven to a hospital for what could have been a psychiatric evaluation.

Cops noted that the man was drunk.

A source told TMZ that he could be facing potential charges for DWI and criminal mischief.