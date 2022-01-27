New Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Has Some Kardashian Connections!

It’s going to be quite a season on “Celebrity Big Brother”!

CBS just announced the new cast on Wednesday, and we’re seeing some Kardashian connections.

Season 3 will include Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom and Shanna Moakler, who was once married to Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker.

They will be in good company, appearing with *NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp, comedian Chris Kattan, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, “Diff’rent Strokes” actor Todd Bridges, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, and UFC champ Miesha Tate.