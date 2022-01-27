Justin Bieber Tops iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 Nominations

Getty Images

The nominees for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards are out!

Music fans should get ready for live performances of the industry’s biggest artists, surprise stage moments, and a preview of upcoming hits for 2022 when the iHeartRadio Music Awards happen in Los Angeles in March.

Justin Bieber earned the most nominations this year with nine, while Olivia Rodrigo was right behind him with eight.

Olivia, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift are the nominees for Best Female Artist, while Justin, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd complete the list for Best Male Artist.

Aside from Justin and Olivia, other artists receiving multiple nominations include Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, David Guetta, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death Punch, Cardi B, Joel Corry, and AJR.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, twenty one pilots, Mammoth WVH, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Jazmine Sullivan, Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga, Pop Smoke, Coi Leray, Bad Bunny, Regard, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, KAROL G, Calibre 50, Dua Lipa, and La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho also received multiple nods.

Listeners will decide winners in several new and established categories. Among the categories are “Best Fan Army,” “Best Lyrics,” “Best Cover Song,” “Best Music Video,” “The Social Star Award,” and more.

Social voting begins today, January 27, and will close March 15 for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/Awards.

For the full list of nominees and categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/Awards.