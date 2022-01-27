Ciara Set to Host Billboard Women in Music Awards 2022

Getty Images

Ciara is hosting the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where music’s rising and A-list artists, creators, producers, and executives will be honored for their contributions to the industry and community.

Some of the famous honorees include Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, Bonnie Raitt, and Saweetie.

In a statement, Billboard’s editorial director Hannah Karp said, “We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture. From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style.”

Additional honorees, celebrity presenters, and more will be announced soon!

Fans can attend the Women in Music awards for the first time ever when it streams live from the YouTube Theater at the Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 2.