‘Fame’ Star Morgan Stevens Dead at 70

“Fame” actor Morgan Stevens has died at the age of 70.

TMZ reports Stevens was found dead in the kitchen of his home on Wednesday.

A source revealed that police came to his home for a wellness check after a neighbor noted that he hadn’t seen Stevens in a few days.

No foul play is suspected.

The cause of death has not been revealed, but it appears to be natural.

Stevens played teacher David Reardon for two seasons of the ’80s show “Fame.” He also earned roles on “Melrose Place,” “A Year in the Life,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Murder One.”