‘1883’ Star Isabel May Teases Elsa Dutton’s Possible Pregnancy

Paramount+

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst chatted with Isabel May about her breakout role on the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.”

Fans are speculating that her character Elisa Dutton is pregnant, but what does she have to say? She said, “That’s a potential possibility. I will say we’ll find out pretty soon whether or not that’s the case.”

Isabel also opened up about working with her co-stars and real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. She shared, “Faith is one of the loveliest. I love her so much and she treats everyone like gold. She kinda really felt like my mom a couple times there.”

As for Tim, she has a “father and daughter relationship in a funny way.” She joked, “I would kind of give him the dirty eye every once in a while.”

May kept her lips sealed about future cameos, saying, “You’ll find out soon enough.”