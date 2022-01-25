Tiffany Haddish Addresses DUI Arrest

NBC

Tiffany Haddish, 42, is opening up about her DUI arrest for the first time in a new interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Haddish was a guest — via video — on “The Tonight Show,” where Jimmy observed she had been going through a lot lately, including her split with Common and the arrest.

The 42-year-old told him, "I can say this, Jimmy... I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform."

She insisted, "And now I got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better!"

Fallon agreed, "Yeah, you've got to be a little clearer!"

Jimmy and Tiffany also discussed her recent grief over losing loved ones like Bob Saget and her grandmother. Haddish said Bob was a “big brother” to her, and said of her grandmother, “She saved my life… That’s my heart. She was like my soulmate.” The star added, “That’s been really hard to process… the grief.”