Jennie Nguyen Fired from ‘RHOSLC’ Over ‘Offensive Social Media Posts’

Bravo

Jennie Nguyen is exiting “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” following her social media scandal.

Bravo told Page Six in a statement, “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’”

The network went on, “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Fans had called for Nguyen to be fired after it came to light that she had previously posted or reposted offensive messages about the Black Lives Matter movement.

A petition was started on Change.org that stated, in part, “Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook shows who she truly is. It shows us what she believes & how she feels about Black people… The posts are beyond problematic. Beyond ignorance. They condone violence. They laugh at violence. It’s disgusting.”

Nguyen has not spoken out about the firing, but she did apologize for her behavior a few days ago.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She wrote on Instagram, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”