Alicia Witt Breaks Silence After Her Parents’ Sudden Deaths

Facebook

A month after her parents were found dead in their home in Worcester, Massachusetts, “The Walking Dead” actress Alicia Witt is speaking out!

On Tuesday, Alicia wrote on Facebook, “It still doesn’t feel real. It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on.”

Witt recalled “waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently” for a call from her parents, but instead she “heard the detective’s voice on the other line” notifying her that they were “gone.”

Witt’s parents were laid to rest a few weeks ago. She revealed, “I am deeply grateful for the gift of having been able to quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy. i will forever be indebted to Mercadante Funeral Home for going to great lengths to make this possible.”

Without revealing the exact cause of death for her parents, Witt expressed wanting to discuss it in a “very delicate” way to “honor their privacy.”

Alicia noted that her parents were “fiercely stubborn” with home repairs. She admitted, “I hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control.”

It had been reported that her parents had a malfunctioning furnace in their home and were using a space heater to keep warm amid the freezing temperatures.

“i had no idea that their heat had gone out. i will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this,” Alicia shared. “My heart is broken.”

Following their deaths, the local fire department checked the air quality, but was unable to find any noxious gas. Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche revealed, “There were no signs of carbon monoxide.”

There were also no signs of foul play.