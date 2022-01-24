Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Thinks ‘RHONJ’ Castmates Are Attacking Her in Season 12

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is back for a 12th season!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teresa Giudice, who is dishing on the drama.

In a recent drama-filled teaser, the stars of the show come to blows over Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend Louie Ruelas, discuss Jackie’s loyalty to her friends, and express concerns for Jennifer Aydin’s marriage.

Teresa quipped, “They all come for the top dog, they always come for me, but I can handle myself.

When asked why her castmates are coming for her now, she said, “I’m the GOAT… When you come for the OG, you get some relevance on the show, so they come for me, but that’s okay.”

Could the castmates be mad that Teresa appears to have it all, especially with her recent engagement to Louie? She answered, “I have no idea… I think you should be happy for people when they’re happy… When you’re happy for someone else, happiness comes for you… Try not to hurt other people.”

Giudice is very happy with Louie by her side. Of his reluctance to be on camera, she said, “I am grateful that he is supportive of what I do… It’s hard… I will do whatever it takes… He did not sign up for any of this… He is a smart man and he handles himself very well.”

Teresa and Louie are also handling co-parenting well with her ex-husband Joe, who now lives in Italy. She noted, “Everything is great with him he and Louie speaking on the phone, they get along great… So thank God everything’s good there.”

The couple recently had a ball with her daughter Gia, who just turned 21. Teresa dished, “Yes, she asked me to go to Miami with her and party for her 21st birthday. Louie and I went clubbing with her… Isn’t it great that your kids want to hang out with you?”

As for Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Teresa teased, “Teresa Giudice is very happy, and I hope everyone is happy with me.”