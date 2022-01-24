‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Split! Riley Christian & Maurissa Gunn End Engagement

ABC Television

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn are calling off their engagement.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Split rumors were swirling after Maurissa removed several photos of Christian from her Instagram. To fuel more rumors, she posted a video of herself without her engagement ring.

The broken engagement comes just months after the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” aired.

During the episode, Riley got down on knee after he attempted to fake her out. Maurissa laid her heart on the line, telling him, “You showed me what a real man is. You showed me literally everything I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”

Riley told Maurissa, “I’ve gone from city to city, from state to state and now from country to country in search of something very special. The difficult thing about what I’m searching for is that it’s not something that you can always see. It’s the feeling of my heart beating fast, it’s the feeling of butterflies in my stomach, it’s the feeling of goosebumps on my arms, and I know that that feeling is love. See, Maurissa, I love you, and I’ve loved you since our very first date… but I just need to be sure.”