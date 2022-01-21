Betty White’s Final Video Released

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Betty White’s assistant Kiersten posted the final photos of the Hollywood legend in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday.

On Friday, Kiersten posted a video of Betty they had been planning to put on social media on her 100th birthday, January 17. White died at 99 on December 31, missing the milestone.

In the video, Betty tells her fans, “I just want to thank you all for the love and support over the years. Thank you so much — and stick around!”

Kiersten wrote on Instagram, “When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU - her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals ❤️.”

After White’s death, many took part in the Betty White Challenge to raise money for animal charities. Kiersten added, “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone.”

“Extra's” Rachel Lindsay recently spoke with director Steve Boettcher, who saw Betty the same day that the video was recorded for the documentary tribute “Betty White: A Celebration.”

He shared, “We actually filmed a short element for the film in Betty’s home on December 20. She looked amazing, she looked beautiful. She was just really happy about just going to work, if you will.”