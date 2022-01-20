Sofia Carson on the Possibility of More ‘Descendants’ Movies

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Sofia Carson about her song “Loud,” as well as the “Descendants” franchise and her personal life.

Sofia has appeared in three “Descendants” movies, but will there be any more in the future? She said, “Who knows? The world of ‘Descendants’ was so beloved by so many people.”

While showing love to “Descendants” fans, she added, “For now, as far as I know, that chapter is closed. I just can't imagine doing it without Cameron [Boyce]."

In 2019, Cameron died of epilepsy at the age of 20.

Carson has managed to keep her personal life off the radar, which she says is “absolutely intentional.”

She explained, “To me, it’s about my art and the music and the films that I put out into the world and not about my personal life. I still do love sharing personal moments that are special to me with fans, but it was definitely a choice to keep my private life private.”

As for her song “Loud,” Carson is “proud” that it has inspired women to amplify their voices and tell their stories “fearlessly.”

She added, “This song was inspired and dedicated to all the women in my life who made me who I am.”

Along with stressing the importance of speaking up for yourself, Sofia weighed in on Britney Spears, who has been freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

Sofia said, “Britney was part of my childhood and was one of the first introductions to the world of pop music.”

“I just hope and I pray for her happiness and her peace and her well-being, which is what she deserves more than anything in the world,” Carson emphasized.