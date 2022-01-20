Report: Pamela Anderson & Dan Hayhurst Split

Getty

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst are reportedly calling it quits after a year of marriage.

According to Rolling Stone, Anderson is filing for divorce in Canada, where they have been living for over a year.

A source told the outlet, “Pamela loves as authentically as she lives.”

The insider noted that their relationship was a “pandemic whirlwind” that fizzled.

Anderson’s rep has not commented on the split reports.

Pamela and Dan tied the knot on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Last year, Anderson opened up about their relationship with British show “Loose Women.” Calling her property “the magic place,” she shared, “He was working here, and I got stuck here during COVID, and we stuck together, and we’re still stuck together.”

The pair exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She explained, “Well, I think we prefer to be by ourselves, but it would have been nice to maybe have some family here. But there was definitely no problems like someone that wasn’t invited or was invited. We just were here. We had a really beautiful, quiet ceremony and our witnesses were the First Nations people that came to do a cedar blessing on us… to get rid of all of our demons.”

At the time, Pamela gushed about her beau, “He’s a good guy. He’s the kind of guy I probably would have met if I would have stayed home and not went around the world and got crazy. I mean, I came home in one piece. It’s nice to be with, like, a real man who can actually change a light bulb.”

Months before their wedding, "Extra's" Billy Bush spoke with Pamela, who had "no regrets" with life.